VANCOUVER -- An automatic dispensing machine is now up and running on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. It works similar to an ATM, but instead of cash, it dispenses opioids.

The My Safe Project is the brain child of long time safe drug supply advocate Dr. Mark Tyndall, a UBC professor who specializes in public health. He says it gives people access to "a safe supply of opioids with dignity, autonomy and control."

How does it work?

The machine contains tablets of hydromorphone and only people who are enrolled in the study are able to access them.

On Twitter, the project account says all participants will undergo a complete evaluation around their drug use, health status and social situation.

In addition, participants will be regular opioid users, have a history of overdose, and have fentanyl detected in their urine. There will be regular follow-up with a health professional and an opportunity to connect with staff at any time.

The idea is to give people access to a safe supply of drugs, and open the option up to people who would not be able or willing to enroll in a medically supervised program.

The machine is set up next to the Overdose Prevention Site on Hastings Street.

The latest government report found there were 702 fentanyl-related deaths in B.C. in 2019 and 182 of those were in Vancouver.