B.C. condo owners not responsible for damage caused by tenant's discarded cigarette
Mandie Brooks' condo suffered "significant damage" from a fire that started from a discarded cigarette on her neighbour's balcony last year, but her attempt to get the owners of the neighbouring unit to pay for the damage has been dismissed.
That's because Brooks took the owners, Amy and Darren Bockman, to B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal over a fire that was the fault of their tenant, and not the owners themselves.
The blaze broke out in the early morning hours of Sept. 15, 2022, according to CRT member Nav Shukla's decision, which was published Thursday.
The decision does not specify where in B.C. the condo building is located, saying only that Brooks owns and lives in unit 335 and the Brockmans own unit 337, which is next door.
The fire began when the Brockmans' tenant discarded a cigarette in a planter on the balcony of unit 337, according to the decision.
"Unit 335’s balcony sustained significant damage during the fire," Shukla's decision reads. "It is undisputed that as a result of the fire, Ms. Brooks was unable to fully use unit 335 for some time and several of her outdoor possessions were damaged."
In her CRT claim, Brooks sought to have the Brockmans pay $2,910.31 to compensate her for the clean-up costs, lost belongings and expenses she incurred while displaced from her home for two days.
"Owners may be surprised to learn that they are responsible for repairs to their strata lot even though the source of the damage originated in another strata lot," Shukla's decision reads. "Absent an applicable strata bylaw, which is not argued here, Ms. Brooks must show the Bockmans are liable in either negligence or nuisance."
While the two concepts – negligence and nuisance – and legally distinct, the tribunal member concluded that in order to prove either one in this case, Brooks would need to show that the Brockmans "failed to take reasonable steps" that could have prevented the damage to other units.
The Brockmans told the CRT they did their due diligence before renting the unit to the tenant, and noted that the tenant kept very few possessions on the balcony at the time of the fire.
"While Ms. Brooks says she complained to the strata corporation’s management company about unit 337’s tenant’s smoking on the balcony in the past, the evidence does not show that these complaints were ever raised with the Bockmans," the decision reads.
"In any event, the evidence does not suggest that the Bockmans knew or should have known that their tenant was discarding cigarettes on unit 337’s balcony in a way that was likely to start a fire."
Likewise, Shukla noted that there was no evidence of anything "peculiar" about unit 337's balcony that the Brockmans knew or should have known would make a fire more likely.
"Ms. Brooks does not argue, nor does the evidence show, that there was anything the Bockmans should have reasonably done to prevent the fire and the damage to unit 335," the decision reads. "As noted, Ms. Brooks’ only argument for the Bockmans’ liability is based on the fact that they are unit 337’s owners. However, this does not automatically make the Bockmans liable for their tenant’s conduct."
Accordingly, Shukla dismissed the claim.
The tribunal member concluded by noting that there is nothing preventing Brooks from bringing a claim against the tenant, as long as she does so within "any applicable limitation period."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Matthew Perry died from the effects of ketamine, autopsy report says
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old 'Friends' actor released Friday.
BREAKING Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her two young children in Scarborough.
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
Jury awards US$148 million in damages to Georgia election workers over Rudy Giuliani's 2020 vote lies
A jury awarded US$148 million in damages on Friday to two former Georgia election workers who sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020 that upended their lives with racist threats and harassment.
Small decrease reported in human trafficking incidents since 2021, StatCan says
After year-over-year increases in human trafficking since 2012, new data from Statistics Canada shows a small downward trend of police-reported incidents in the last two years.
Mexico closes melon-packing plant implicated in cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak that killed 8 people
Mexico's Health Department on Friday ordered the temporary closure of a melon-packing plant implicated in salmonella infections that killed five people in Canada and three in the United States.
Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in battle-torn part of Gaza
Israeli troops mistakenly shot three hostages to death Friday in a battle-torn neighbourhood of Gaza City, and an Israeli strike killed a Palestinian journalist in the south of the besieged territory, underscoring the ferocity of Israel's ongoing onslaught.
Liberal gun control bill passes Senate, becomes law
The federal Liberal government's contentious gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the Senate without changes on Thursday, becoming law on Friday.
AGING IN CANADA Unprecedented growth among Canada's senior population will mean shift in housing needs: experts
Canada's senior population is projected to see unprecedented growth in the coming decades, and experts say new housing strategies are badly needed, including improving and expanding support for those who choose to grow old at home, and rethinking how entire neighbourhoods are built.
Vancouver Island
-
Charges laid against driver who nearly hit pro-Palestinian protester in Victoria
A driver who "accelerated toward a demonstrator" during a pro-Palestinian rally in Victoria, B.C., has been criminally charged, according to authorities.
-
B.C. condo owners not responsible for damage caused by tenant's discarded cigarette
Mandie Brooks' condo suffered "significant damage" from a fire that started from a discarded cigarette on her neighbour's balcony last year, but her attempt to get the owners of the neighbouring unit to pay for the damage has been dismissed.
-
B.C. police flag growing 'ghost gun' trend, prompting call for firmer rules
Police are flagging a growing number of untraceable guns in homes and on the streets of B.C.
Calgary
-
Fatal crash on QEII Highway amid 'treacherous' driving conditions between Airdrie, Red Deer
One person was killed in a collision on Alberta's QEII Highway on Friday amid poor driving conditions.
-
Concerned residents to appeal High River area biodigester approval
A proposal to build a controversial industrial plant that converts animal waste into natural gas is moving ahead and the decision to do so is leaving rural residents outside High River stinking mad.
-
Warrant issued for 51-year-old man in Lethbridge stabbing incident
Lethbridge police issued a warrant for the arrest of a 51-year-old man in connection with an early December stabbing.
Edmonton
-
'No consultation': Some Edmonton residents upset with camp-trailer shelter forming near their homes
A housing and support centre at the former Sands Hotel on Fort Road is about to get a lot bigger, but some neighbours are upset about it, claiming they haven't been properly consulted.
-
Police plan to clear central Edmonton homeless camps next week: human rights group
Edmonton police plan to clear 134 structures at eight homeless camps in the city's core just days before Christmas, according to a local human rights advocate.
-
Mike Stelter back from U.S. cancer treatment with goal to bring therapy to Canada
Mike Stelter is back from the United States after receiving a cancer treatment that will hopefully be available in Canada soon thanks to the foundation formed in his son Ben's memory.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her two young children in Scarborough.
-
Man sought in distraction-style break and enter in Markham seen in video sneaking into home, going room to room
York Regional Police have released video showing a suspect sneaking into a Markham home and going room to room during what they described as a distraction-style break-and-enter.
-
Matthew Perry died from the effects of ketamine, autopsy report says
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old 'Friends' actor released Friday.
Montreal
-
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
-
'It's unjust': Parents worry report cards won't be in on time for Que. CEGEP application deadline
Some parents of children in is concerned because the application deadline for CEGEP is March 1 and the Federation of CEGEPs said that deadline will not change.
-
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school reports 'explicitly altered' photos of students shared online
A high school in Winnipeg is warning parents that explicit photos of its students taken from social media and then altered with artificial intelligence are circulating online.
-
True North turning to business community with plea for Jets season tickets
True North Sports and Entertainment is working to get more butts in seats for the Winnipeg Jets.
-
Police watchdog investigating alleged assault by off-duty officers
Winnipeg's police watchdog is investigating a claim that a man was assaulted by two off-duty police officers.
Saskatoon
-
'We're back': Sask. man purchases school bus, renovates it into warmup shelter
A Saskatoon man has purchased a school bus and renovated it into an overnight warm-up shelter.
-
Ice alchemists work their magic at curling Grand Slam in Saskatoon
As the Grand Slam of Curling continues at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon, a small but mighty team of ice technicians is keeping the playing surface at world-class standards — with the help of local experts.
-
Saskatoon Salvation Army kettle campaign sees donations drop by half
You don’t need to tell Salvation Army Lieutenant Derek Kerr about declining donations. He sees it every day.
Regina
-
Regina councillor swears while blasting colleagues for cancelled waterslide elevator
After a decision to axe a planned waterslide elevator intended to assist kids with disabilities, a Regina city councillor had her microphone turned off as she expressed outrage about the reversal.
-
Food bank, curling rink and funeral home robbed in Sask. town
A food bank, a curling rink, and a funeral home were robbed in Wadena, Sask. and RCMP are asking the public for help to find the culprits.
-
Regina man says he 'wanted to send a message' but didn't intend to kill fellow inmate
A Regina man has been sentenced to six and a half years in a federal institution in connection with the death of a fellow inmate at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre.
Atlantic
-
NB Power wants 12.8 per cent rate hike starting next year
NB Power wants to increase residential power rates by 12.8 per cent next year.
-
105-year-old Second World War veteran honoured in Cape Breton
105-year-old WW2 veteran Ernie Buist was honoured with a quilt in Cape Breton.
-
Some N.S. corner stores looking to get into the booze game
Some Nova Scotia convenience stores are intrigued by the idea of selling alcohol.
London
-
'The emotional pain is far worse than the physical pain': London man details toll of impaired driving crash that claimed wife of nearly 50 years
Paul Kay offered the lone victim impact statement as part of final sentencing submissions in the trial of Shawn Norris in London courtroom Friday morning. The 61-year-old St Thomas, Ont. man was found guilty in August on four counts in connection with a mid-day crash on Oct. 7, 2019.
-
Price of dignity? Council to consider cost of public washroom hours that serve many homeless Londoners
A basic need for Londoners experiencing homelessness will be up for consideration during 2024-2027 Municipal Budget deliberations.
-
'Now is the time for traffic lights here': Site of fatal crashes to be upgraded
An intersection that has been the site of multiple fatal collisions is getting traffic lights. Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road — south of Strathroy, Ont. — will have a full set of traffic lights by the end of next year.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Ste. Marie could scrap the MS Norgoma
The City of Sault Ste. Marie is recommending to city council that the MS Norgoma, a former ship museum, be scrapped.
-
One injured, charges pending in Highway 11 crash
One person was taken to hospital and charges are pending following a crash between a commercial vehicle and pickup truck Thursday on Highway 11, police say.
-
Domestic dispute call results in $132K drugs, weapons seizure
Officers investigating a domestic dispute at a home in northeastern Ontario early Monday morning seized multiple guns, ammunition and a large quantity of drugs.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. woman’s brain donation to cancer research inspires more donors
A Guelph, Ont. woman’s final gift of life has inspired an unprecedented contribution to Canadian cancer research.
-
Meet 'Tiger': Rare orange lobster found in Kitchener, Ont.
A seafood market in Kitchener, Ont. is looking for a new home for a rare crustacean.
-
Waterloo man facing sex charges
A 60-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested after a sexual assault investigation. Police are encouraging other potential victims to give them a call.