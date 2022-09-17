B.C. company ordered to pay $15M to man 'catastrophically injured' in workplace accident
A man who was "catastrophically injured" when he was crushed by a cement-pumping truck at a work site has been awarded over $15 million in damages by a B.C. court.
The accident occurred in 2016 in Chilliwack and the judgment was handed down in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Friday.
Gerson Alvarado was 26 years old and working as a supervisor on the job site, the court heard. When one of the legs holding up the truck's boom collapsed, it fell onto the men working below. Alvarado was paralyzed and his co-worker died.
"Prior to the accident, Mr. Alvarado was physically active, and regularly playing soccer in a men’s league. He and his spouse enjoyed various physical activities together. They were planning to have a family," Justice Michael Tammen wrote.
"Every aspect of Mr. Alvarado’s daily life has been adversely impacted by his injuries. He now endures almost constant chronic pain, as well as episodic acute pain. Once routine things such as bathing, getting dressed, and bowel movements have become time-consuming daily chores."
The company that manufactured the concrete pumping truck, KCP Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., never filed a statement of defence and was found liable. Tammen's ruling on damages outlines the extent and impact of Alvarado's injuries.
THE INJURIES
The most significant injuries, the court heard, were to Alvarado's spinal cord. Fractures to vertebrae in the middle of his spine mean that he is now a paraplegic, having lost all function below his sternum. He will have to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life. Despite the loss of nerve function, the court heard Alvarado suffers "neuropathic pain" which he describes as "intense burning sensations across his stomach, groin, buttocks and legs" that at times feel like "waves of electricity coursing up and down his body."
A second injury to his upper spine means he has some function above his sternum, but has also left him in pain that is "virtually constant, varying only in level and intensity," the judge wrote.
A number of other bones in his body were broken, his lung collapsed, his kidney and spleen were injured, internal organs were injured and he lost so much blood that he had to be "massively transfused" while being flown to the hospital in a helicopter, the decision said.
Alvarado had multiple surgeries, spending months in the hospital before being transferred to a rehabilitation facility. He returned home seven months after the accident.
"Mr. Alvarado has lost all ability to use his abdominal muscles, and requires assistance for almost all routine activities," the judge wrote.
The judge found the extent of his injuries entitled him to the maximum allowed "to compensate him for the pain and suffering caused by these catastrophic injuries" and awarded him $400,000 in non-pecuniary damages.
COST OF FUTURE CARE
The court awarded Alvarado nearly $9.7 million for the cost of future medical care. Since the accident, the judge noted that Alvarado has been receiving approximately 2.5 hours a day in home care support, with his wife looking after him the rest of the time.
The judge agreed that a live-in caregiver would be the best option given the extensive list of tasks Alvarado requires assistance with, which includes bathing, dressing and undressing, meal preparation, attending to bladder and bowel issues, and overnight care. That expense comprised the bulk of the cost, but treatment by a physiotherapist, a psychiatrist, a urologist and a fertility specialist were also included.
"Mr. Alvarado has lost a great deal. No monetary damages can ever restore his mobility to him, nor his ability to care for himself," the judge wrote.
"The best a court can do is to provide for various care costs, including necessary treatment modalities and related expenses, in an attempt to restore some normality back into Mr. Alvarado’s life."
LOSS OF EARNING CAPACITY
While Alvarado had been on an "upward career trajectory" prior to the accident, the judge found "he is no longer able to earn any income, and it is extremely likely that he will remain unable to do so for his lifetime" as a result of his injuries.
His chosen profession in a trade required manual, physical labour that he is now unable to perform, the judge noted. An attempt to go back to work for the company in a more administrative role after the accident did not work out, the judge finding that the combination of chronic pain and a lack of formal education meant Alvarado will not be able to get or retain a desk job.
The judge heard that Alvarado was a high-performing, valued employee at the time of his injuries. He agreed that it was likely if he continued working there or in the industry he would have been promoted and seen an increase in his wages.
The court awarded just over $3.6 million in lost wages, past and future.
Additional damages were awarded to reimburse WorkSafeBC for Alvarado's medical care, to reimburse the family for out-of-pocket expenses and to compensate Alvarado's wife for the many hours of unpaid care work she provided.
The total awarded was $15,456,192.69.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin
All eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects.
Prince Harry wears military uniform for vigil at Queen's coffin
Prince Harry wore military uniform to a vigil at Westminster Hall on Saturday night alongside the other grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, after he was given special permission to do so.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
Trudeau and ministers to attend next week's 77th Session of the UN General Assembly
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to New York next week to attend the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly from Sept. 20-22.
For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount
Western defence officials and analysts on Saturday said they believed the Russian forces were setting up a new defensive line in Ukraine's northeast after Kyiv's troops broke through the previous one and tried to press their advances further into the east.
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side
An honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
Puerto Rico girds for possible hurricane as Tropical Storm Fiona nears
Tropical Storm Fiona headed for Puerto Rico on Saturday, with forecasters warning it likely would grow into a hurricane before hitting on Sunday with extremely heavy rains with the potential to cause landslides, severe flooding and power outages.
Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station
Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk Saturday from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year.
'She was amazing': Alberta man travels to the U.K. to pay his respects to the Queen
For one Alberta man, sending well-wishes from Canada was not enough following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which is why he hopped on a plane to London to say his goodbyes in person.
Vancouver Island
-
Road closures, temporary cameras planned for Queen Elizabeth II memorial, Victoria police say
Victoria police will be closing roads and installing temporary surveillance cameras downtown ahead of the procession and commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II Monday morning.
-
'It took away the excitement': Whale watchers hope boater who got close to orcas is penalized
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is investigating after videos showing a boat getting close to a pod of orcas off Campbell River were posted online this week.
-
'He will turn the last lap': Langford race car driver reflects on 68 years at Western Speedway
This weekend, Westshore Motorsports Park, formerly known as Western Speedway, will hold its final event in its current location. The hope is to find a new location, but so far, that hasn’t happened.
Calgary
-
Community project outfits affordable housing units with artwork
Calgary's first ever vacant-office-to-affordable-housing project is almost complete, and it's looking a lot brighter thanks to some new projects.
-
Calgary coin show and money fair brings hundreds of historical enthusiasts together
More than 500 people are sharing their passion for collecting historical coins and bank notes at this weekend’s annual Calgary Fall Coin Show and Money Fair.
-
Flames equipment sale Saturday morning at Saddledome
There are yard sales all the time in Calgary, but Saturday morning, the yard is the Saddledome.
Edmonton
-
Police locate motorcycle involved in hit-and-run that injured officer
Tips from the public helped the Edmonton Police Service locate the motorcycle involved in a hit-and-run that injured an officer Wednesday evening.
-
'We will never forget': Memorial honours Albertans killed by impaired drivers
A Mother's Against Drunk Driving ceremony Saturday afternoon honoured Albertans lost to impaired drivers.
-
Downtown Edmonton cafe recognized as one of Canada's best places to get a cup of coffee
Edmonton's Coffee Bureau has been named one of the top five coffee shops in Canada according to Yelp reviews.
Toronto
-
International student shot during GTA rampage dies in hospital
A 28-year-old international student who was critically injured during a deadly shooting rampage across the Greater Toronto Area has succumbed to their injuries.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
A man has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga, police say.
-
Mississauga transit employee dead after workplace accident: mayor
A MiWay maintenance employee died on the job in Mississauga Saturday morning, according to city officials.
Montreal
-
Atikamekw community doesn't want to solve problems 'on the ground': Legault
François Legault is still convinced that "the situation has improved a lot at the Joliette hospital" since the death of Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan.
-
124 out of 125: Liberals the only major Quebec party missing a candidate
The Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is the only major provincial party missing a candidate ahead of the Oct. 3 election.
-
Restaurant closures in Quebec far outpacing openings: report
Quebec restaurants are closing faster than they're opening at the same time as diners are spending more money than they were pre-pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
-
'They hear sirens every day': Newborn and mother stuck in Ukraine as family flees to Manitoba
A Ukrainian family trying to flee the war-torn country has been separated, with part of the family now in Manitoba and a mother and her newborn stuck overseas.
-
'Putting them in internment camps is wrong': new memorial marks 'March to Emerson'
A new exhibit in Emerson is marking a dark period in both Manitoba and Canada's history.
Saskatoon
-
Alternative Response Officers to become permanent fixture on Saskatoon streets
A Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) pilot project will now become a permanent part of the organization.
-
Taser deployed in arrest of ‘unlawfully at large’ man: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) or Taser in an arrest of a man that was wanted for breach of a statutory release.
-
‘A great success’: Saskatoon hosts Head of Saskatchewan regatta
Rowers from the across Saskatchewan and Alberta gathered in Saskatoon on Saturday for the Head of the Saskatchewan regatta.
Regina
-
'Make that change': Regina EV event makes the case for electric vehicles
The Saskatchewan Electric Vehicle Association (SEVA) held the 7th annual National Drive Electric Week on Saturday in Regina.
-
'It's a personal choice': Students weigh masking options for return to classes
Students and faculty at the University of Regina are back in person for the fall semester. Some of those living and working on campus have mixed feelings with the current masking and other COVID-19 regulations.
-
'Classic smash and grab': Regina restaurants out thousands of dollars following string of break-ins, thefts
It’s been an expensive few weeks for some locally owned businesses in Regina as they deal with an increase in break-ins and thefts.
Atlantic
-
Police identify human remains found in N.B. as female; cause of death investigated
Police say early investigations have identified human remains found in Long Wharf, N.B., as female.
-
ACORN, allies calling for landlord licensing system
Several people gathered in Dartmouth on Saturday with large signs and bright red t-shirts, calling on the Halifax Regional Municipality to implement a landlord licensing system, something advocates believe will improve property standards.
-
Double dose of labour unrest in Sydney
The fall semester has only just begun but faculty at Cape Breton University have already given the greenlight to a strike mandate.
London
-
Train collision near Western Fair briefly sparks emergency perimeter
Some tense moments in London today, as two train cars collided. The incident occurred just east of the CN crossing at Egerton Street and prompted a significant emergency response.
-
Volunteers pull massive haul of garbage from Thames River banks
Mattresses, broken bicycles, garbage, needles and even a makeshift toilet, were pulled from the banks of the Thames River at Richard B. Harrison Park in London, Ont. The volunteer team at Antler River Rally (ARR) held its monthly cleanup Saturday and pulled dozens of bags of trash.
-
'I’m here for the fans': TV and Movie actors visit London Comic Con
A long line of fans waited for their chance to get a photo and autograph from ‘The Walking Dead’ and voice actor Khary Payton at London Comic Con.
Northern Ontario
-
Updated bivalent COVID-19 booster rolling out in northern Ont.
Northern public health officials tell CTV News they had been advising people to consider waiting for Moderna's updated bivalent booster shot, since it's more effective against the Omicron variant.
-
Paramedics accused of waiting for police before helping man who later died on northern Ont. First Nation
Members of a First Nations community in northwestern Ontario are accusing paramedics of negligence for allegedly waiting on the side of a road for a police escort before helping a man in the community who later died.
-
World Culture Fusion Fest returns to North Bay
More than 20 artists representing different cultures are a part of this year's World Culture Fusion Fest in North Bay this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash shuts down rural road in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash west of Listowel.
-
'I know I want to be a firefighter': Camp to recruit more female firefighters held in Brantford
Brantford Fire Services is working to get more women into the profession of fighting fires.
-
'It's a win-win situation': Laurier students prepare to foster pets to help local humane societies
A new partnership between local humane societies and Wilfrid Laurier University is providing animals with a temporary, loving home as they await adoption.