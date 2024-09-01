B.C. cold case: Police appeal for information in 2021 killing of Jeremy Gordaneer
Police in Victoria are appealing for information in an unsolved homicide, providing an updated timeline of the victim’s final hours.
Jeremy Gordaneer was 49 when he was found gravely injured in his mother’s apartment on the morning of Aug. 31, 2021. Officers with the Victoria Police Department and paramedics attempted life-saving measures but Gordaneer died at the scene.
Police have not said how he was killed and no arrests have ever been made.
According to an update from VicPD that was released ahead of the three-year anniversary of the slaying, investigators are still building a time line of “the events leading up to Jeremy’s death.”
Gordaneer lived in Edmonton in 2021 but had come to B.C. to visit family, according to authorities. He arrived in the province on Aug. 28, 2021. On the evening of Aug. 30, Gordaneer went for dinner with his daughters and stopped at a pub on Government Street before walking to his mother’s apartment. He was last seen outside of her building at 7:51 p.m. that evening.
“We are thankful to all of those who came forward with information over the past three years” said VIIMCU investigator Const. Elyse Patten in a statement.
“The investigation continues, and we are once again asking those with information, who have yet to speak with police, anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle or person in the area of the 1000-block of Carberry Gardens in the early morning hour August 31, 2021, to please contact us.”
Police also shared a video made by Gordaneer’s family in 2022, one year after he was killed in which his daughters, Clea and Sylvie, and his sister, Alisa, plead for answers.
