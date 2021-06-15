The B.C. government says it has amended the rules to allow restaurants and bars to apply to keep the temporary patios that became a lifeline during the pandemic.

It says that under the new rules, restaurants and bars authorized to serve liquor on their patios can ask to make it part of their permanent service.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the move is part of the province's long-term recovery plan.

Tourism Minister Melanie Mark is encouraging people to travel and explore the province this summer now that B.C. is in Stage 2 of its reopening plan.