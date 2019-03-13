

The Canadian Press





OKANAGAN FALLS, B.C. - British Columbia is increasing height limits for the construction of wood buildings.

Premier John Horgan says the B.C. building code will be changed to allow wood construction buildings to reach 12 storeys, up from six storeys.

Horgan made the building code announcement at a timber production company in Okanagan Falls near Penticton that has been a North American leader in wood products used in buildings.

He says the building code changes come one year ahead of expected changes in the national building code, which are also expected to increase height limits for wood buildings to 12 storeys.

Hardy Wentzel, chief executive officer of Structurlam, says the changes allow his B.C. company to continue to be an innovator on building designs and creating jobs using the province's timber resource.

Horgan says wood construction buildings are fire resistant, environmentally sustainable and add value to timber products.