Advertisement
B.C. budget: Province to table 2021 fiscal plan amid 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic
Published Tuesday, April 20, 2021 6:41AM PDT
The B.C. Legislature is seen on April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Share:
VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government is set to table the budget today that's expected to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and more.
Finance Minister Selina Robinson has said in a recent interview that the budget will lay the groundwork for future prosperity.
Robinson released a fiscal update last December that said the impact of the pandemic on B..C's economy was uncertain, and forecast a deficit for this fiscal year nearing $14 billion.
This is Robinson's first budget since the former housing minister was appointed finance minister last November.