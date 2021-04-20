VANCOUVER -- Taking transit will soon be free for B.C.’s youngest residents.

On Tuesday, B.C.’s finance minister released the provincial budget for 2021, which included a transit funding announcement.

Starting in September, children aged 12 and younger in the province won’t have to pay to take the bus, SeaBus or SkyTrain. The free fare includes rides on both TransLink and BC Transit systems.

“This will bring the next generation of transit users onboard, with the potential to save families hundreds of dollars every year,” Finance Minister Selina Robinson said.

She explained this would save families in Metro Vancouver up to $672 a year per child, compared to the price of a monthly TransLink pass.

Children under five already ride for free on TransLink routes. Fares for those from five to 18 cost $1.90 for a single zone with a Compass Card, $2.90 for two zones, and $3.90 for three zones.

For BC Transit users, the cost savings of the update will add up to $400 each year, the province says.