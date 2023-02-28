B.C. budget: $4.2B deficit forecast as province spends on health care, housing, affordability
The B.C. NDP government is spending through an anticipated economic downturn, anticipating wrapping up 2022 with a projected $3.6 billion surplus, and ending the 2023 fiscal year with a deficit of $4.2 billion
From 2022 to 2025, the life of the economic plan, spending will have increased by more than $13 billion, with most of it allocated to areas Premier David Eby has designated priorities such as healthcare, housing, affordability, public safety and a sustainable and clean economy.
In a presentation, finance minister Katrine Conroy said increased spending over three years includes an additional $6.4B for healthcare, $4.2B more for housing, $1.3B to tackle affordability.
New measures include:
- $3 billion in tax credits, including the new income-tested Renter’s Tax Credit
- Free prescription contraception estimated to cost $39 million in 2023.
- People on disability assistance, will get $125 per month increase for shelter, and a $100 per month increase in earning exemptions
- $230 million over three years to increase policing
- A $40 million program to help businesses move to electrifying their fleets
This is Eby’s first budget as premier, and Conroy’s first as finance minister.
TAX CREDITS
Despite all the spending, there are no new significant taxes. The carbon tax will rise, as per legislation.
There are, however, significant tax credits.
The BC Family Benefit will be permanently increased by 10% as of July 1st. Single parents are also eligible for $500.
The long-promised renter’s rebate is now a renter’s tax credit and is income-tested. Households earning less than $60,000 will get the full amount, after that a partial amount, and declining to $0 after $80,000.
MENTAL HEALTH AND ADDICTIONS
The province is investing $585 million over three years to expand treatment and recovery beds.
“We’re making the largest investment in health and mental health in B.C.’s history,” said Conroy.
Conroy said fees would be removed on new treatment and recovery beds, and continue on current beds.
There’s another $154 million over three years to increase access to safer supply and alternatives. More than $250 million will help to build and operate complex care facilities.
2022 BUDGET UPDATE
The 2022 budget year is expected to end with a surplus, despite new spending of $4 billion. That includes money already announced to help municipalities build infrastructure, and to help ease rate increases expected at BC Ferries.
Amounts listed in the budget but not yet announced include:
- A critical community infrastructure fund of $450 million
- Food security initiatives $160 million
- Local Government Next Gen 911 Readiness Fund $150 million
- Watershed Security Fund $100 million
- Highway and Community Cellular Connectivity $85 million
- Accelerating Funding for First Nations Agreements $75 million
- Public Libraries $45 million
In its last fiscal update in 2022, the province projected a $5.7 billion surplus. The finance minister said that was shrinking to $3.6 billion due to increased spending. Some of that includes the BC Affordability Credit, BC Family Benefit, and rental protection fund.
Conroy said the surplus amount may change if there is additional spending.
As per legislation any surplus must be spent before the end of the fiscal year on March 31 or it goes to paying off the long-term debt.
FORECAST FOR 2023 AND BEYOND
The government is readying for a financial slowdown, while making sure what it calls key investments are made.
Economic growth is expected to slow to 0.4 percent in 2023, down from 2.8 per cent. The GDP then goes up to 1.5 in 2024 and 2.4 in 2025.
After a $4.2 billion deficit in 2023, the forecast is for a $3.7 billion deficit in 2024 and shortfall of $3 billion in 2025.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Should I delete TikTok? Cybersecurity experts explain what the federal ban could mean for everyday users
Amid Canada's decision to ban the social media app TikTok from government-issued mobile devices, cybersecurity and privacy experts explain how the ban highlights pre-existing concerns for the safety of personal data since the beginning of the digital age.
Nearly a third of Canadians have lost their luggage while flying: survey
A new survey has found roughly one-third of Canadians have lost their luggage when flying, while 6.7 per cent of those who lost luggage never saw their belongings again.
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Leafs re-acquire Luke Schenn, deal Rasmus Sandin and Pierre Engvall
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to wheel and deal ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
Suspect in random Toronto attack that killed former CBC journalist surrenders to police
A suspect wanted in connection with the death of a long-time CBC journalist has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after he turned himself in to police.
What you need to know about interest and penalties if you fill your taxes late
Tax season is underway in Canada. For tax procrastinators, here's a look at what you'll be charged if you don't file on time this year.
Canada proposes letting new Canadians skip citizenship ceremony, take oath online
New Canadians could soon have the option to forgo a citizenship ceremony and take their oath online, without accompaniment, as Ottawa seeks to cut processing times for citizenship applications.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
-
Pacheedaht requests $24M for new school so students can skip lengthy commute
A remote community on southwest Vancouver Island has requested funding for a new school, so students can avoid a treacherous commute.
-
'Difficult news': Sidney-Anacortes ferry not restarting until 2030
An international ferry that connects Vancouver Island with the U.S. will not be restarting operations anytime soon.
Calgary
-
Alberta, Calgary governments outlaw TikTok
The Government of Alberta and the City of Calgary are joining Quebec, Ottawa and others in banning TikTok on their devices.
-
What funding is earmarked for the City of Calgary in the UCP's 2023 provincial budget?
The UCP's provincial budget commitment to Calgary has a high focus on transportation projects and health care. The majority of funding in the budget is not new money, but a recommitment to money previously announced.
-
Calgary police arrest suspects in deadly Douglasdale shooting, Superstore shootout
Calgary police say multiple people are in custody and charges are pending in connection to a deadly shooting in the community of Douglasdale and another shooting in the East Village.
Edmonton
-
Alberta budget surplus slides by $2B, investments in safety and health continue
Alberta's 2023 budget continues affordability measures and targeted investments in public safety, healthcare, and education as the projected surplus declined by $2 billion for 2022-23.
-
$23B capital budget: What Alberta is and isn't planning to build, fix and improve
Alberta is planning to spend about $23 billion of its $205-billion budget over the next three years on capital projects including billions on roads, hospitals and affordable housing.
-
Oilers acquire Ekholm from Nashville for Barrie, Schaefer, 1st rounder: TSN
The Edmonton Oilers beefed up their blueline Tuesday afternoon by bringing in 6'4" defenceman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators.
Toronto
-
Potentially powerful snowstorm tracking towards Ontario
Parts of Ontario are on track to be hit with yet another potentially significant snowstorm this week.
-
The Toronto mansion from 'Mean Girls' hits the market again after price slash
A luxury mansion in Toronto used as a set in ‘Mean Girls’ is on the market again – this time, for millions cheaper.
-
You can now 'skip long line-ups' at Billy Bishop by submitting your customs forms in advance
Travellers coming in from the United States to Toronto’s downtown airport can now use Canada Border Services Agency’s (CBSA) app to have a “better and faster border experience” by skipping the traditional customs line when coming into Canada.
Montreal
-
'It's been a nightmare': Work on Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge causing traffic headaches
Preliminary work to replace the aging Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge has begun, but there is growing frustration among drivers who say the project is costing them too much time and money.
-
Vermont officials investigating after man dies crossing border from Quebec
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man collapsed and died shortly after crossing the border into the United States from Quebec on foot last week. U.S. border patrol agents spotted Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, and two other people crossing the border into Holland, Vt., at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen said in a news release.
-
Former CFCF Montreal icon Don McGowan has died at 85
Don McGowan, a former weatherman, host and broadcaster at CFCF 12 -- now CTV Montreal -- has died at 85. McGowan was a central figure at the English-language station for over three decades.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba has released its first 2023 flood outlook; here is what you need to know
Manitoba has released its first flood outlook for the upcoming spring, saying there is a moderate risk of flooding in some areas.
-
Manitoba launches strategy to end homelessness that adds hundreds of housing units
Manitoba has set out a plan to tackle homelessness that includes creating hundreds of new social housing units and implementing more services to deal with the complex issue that worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Deeply-rooted emotional wounds': Family of woman killed in assault left shocked and angry
The family of a woman who died from an assault on O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation is working to keep her memory alive, and is calling for resources to put an end to violence in their community.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon bus seriously injures pedestrian
A 30-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured by a Saskatoon bus Tuesday morning.
-
'We are expecting delays': Saskatoon businesses say drawn-out bridge construction will hurt sales
Saskatoon motorists should prepare for traffic delays as crews begin construction on one of the most travelled stretches of road in the city.
-
Family of Saskatoon man with Down syndrome fighting to keep him out of locked long-term care ward
Cory Kadlec has Down syndrome. He was living in a care home, but in June he was taken to Royal University Hospital because he was having seizures.
Regina
-
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
-
Here's how much Regina Catalyst Committee's proposed projects could cost
Regina’s Catalyst Committee is proposing five projects to be built in the city in the coming years, ranging in price from about $20 million to $172 million.
-
'They have to heal': Health and Wellness Centre focused on cultural, holistic methods opens on Muskowekwan First Nation
An Indigenous-led and operated project has been unveiled by members of Muskowekwan First Nation, focused on healing its community members through a cultural approach.
Atlantic
-
Snow forecast for Tuesday night; more expected Thursday into Friday
Snowfall in western parts of the Maritimes will begin Tuesday night, with another heavier round of snow expected Thursday into Friday.
-
Nova Scotia bans TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices
A day after the federal government announced TikTok would be banned on all government-issued mobile devices, the government of Nova Scotia is following suit.
-
First Nations in N.B. sign agreement with one forestry company named in title claim
Six Wolastoqey communities in New Brunswick have signed a memorandum of understanding with one of the companies named in a major lawsuit filed by the First Nations, who are seeking to reclaim title over large swaths of the province.
London
-
Strathroy-Caradoc man sentenced for shooting
Last fall, 28-year-old Alexandre Allie of Strathroy-Caradoc plead guilty to a dangerous shooting incident in which two men were injured. Tuesday in a London courtroom, Allie was sentenced to a total of eight years by Justice Marc Garson.
-
SIU opens investigation into Adelaide Street crash
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is currently investigating a serious collision that happened Sunday night on Adelaide Street in London, Ont. that injured four people.
-
Fire victim forced into homeless shelter amid soaring rents
In the aftermath of a fire that forced him from his home of 10 years, Justin Conn is thinking of others more than himself. The blaze transpired on Feb. 19, and forced about 40 residents to flee their Sarnia, Ont. apartment. For a week, many were given shelter at a local hotel — but now, many residents, including Justin, have no place to go.
Northern Ontario
-
Testimony at Robert Steven Wright trial focuses on first murder suspect, canine track
The first person charged with the murder of Renee Sweeney was put in the spotlight Tuesday at the trial of Robert Steven Wright.
-
Troy Crowder, former NHLer and Sudbury political candidate, to appeal fraud conviction
A Sudbury judge has granted Troy Crowder, a former NHL hockey player, a 30-day extension to appeal his recent fraud conviction.
-
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. man who killed stranger with a crossbow dies in prison
A Kitchener man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the killing of 60-year-old Michael Gibbon with a crossbow has died in prison.
-
'Really it’s protecting our neighbourhoods': New speed limits coming to many Waterloo streets
Some city councillors were hoping to reduce all local roads to 30 km per hour, but instead, council landed on a compromise on Monday.
-
Laurier opera students getting ready to bring 'Little Women' to life
Opera is back in the spotlight at Wilfrid Laurier University.