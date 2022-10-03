B.C. breaks dozens of temperature records amid unseasonably dry conditions

British Columbia broke two dozen temperature records Sunday, marking the latest in a stretch of unseasonably warm days.

The latest broken records come after what Environment Canada is calling the warmest September on record for many parts of the province including Metro Vancouver.

“We should be switching to rainy season. However we haven't seen that so far this year,” Yimei Li of Environment Canada.

The following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on Oct. 2, according to preliminary data from Environment Canada:

Abbotsford: New record of 27.5, old record of 27.0 set in 1993

Agassiz: New record of 27.4, old record of 27.2 set in 1935

Ashcroft: New record of 28.6, old record of 27.0 set in 1987

Clearwater: New record of 26.1, old record of 25.0 set in 1923

Clinton Area: New record of 25.0, old record of 23.3 set in 2020

Comox: New record of 22.7, old record of 22.2 set in 1952

Courtenay: New record of 22.7, old record of 22.2 set in 1952

Esquimalt: New record of 25.3, old record of 25.0 set in 1935

Gibsons: New record of 23.7, old record of 22.2 set in 1962

Gonzales Point: New record of 25.3, old record of 25.0 set in 1935

Kelowna: New record of 25.9, old record of 25.6 set in 1932

Lytton: New record of 28.1, old record of 27.8 set in 1963

Malahat: New record of 24.8, old record of 22.0 set in 1987

Nakusp: New record of 21.4, old record of 20.9 set in 2003

Pitt Meadows: New record of 27.5, old record of 26.4 set in 1993

Port Alberni: New record of 29.3, old record of 27.0 set in 1993

Sechelt: New record of 23.7, old record of 22.2 set in 2020

Squamish: New record of 27.0, old record of 26.0 set in 1988

Tatlayoko Lake: New record of 26.6, old record of 26.0 set in 1993

Vernon: New record of 25.3, old record of 24.4 set in 1904

Victoria: New record of 23.5, old record of 22.5 set in 1993

Victoria Harbour: New record of 25.3, old record of 25.0 set in 1935

Victoria Hartland: New record of 25.3, old record of 25.0 set in 1935

Victoria University: New record of 25.3, old record of 25.0 set in 1935

Environment Canada is expected to release its monthly climate summary for September on Monday, but preliminary results show many parts of B.C. saw unseasonably hot, dry weather.

“Based on climate stats. It’s been for several places like Victoria, Abbotsford it has been the driest," Yi said. "And then for temperature records, Vancouver, Victoria, Abbotsford, including some other places in B.C. it's going be the warmest September in history."

With files from CTV Vancouver’s St John Alexander