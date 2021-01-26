VANCOUVER -- Daily cases have plateaued in British Columbia, health officials say, putting the province at a key point in its fight against COVID-19.

At a news conference Monday, B.C.'s top doctor said daily cases have been around 500 for the last couple of weeks, a stage she called a plateau.

But still, it's too many, Dr. Bonnie Henry said, warning members of the public can't relax just yet.

"This leaves us at a precipice, at the brink, where we can see rapid takeoff, particularly if we start to see any of these new variants starting to transmit in our community," the provincial health officer said.

Henry said the data suggests B.C. is getting a handle on long-term care, but it's still circulating in communities, and while the immunization program has begun, there are still months to go.

"We are at the threshold of where we were in late October, November, when cases started rapidly escalating," she said, adding it's also been noted in other provinces and elsewhere in the world.

It's possible that things will spike again. There are two options, she said.

"We will have more people severely ill, when we have lots of people infected, even young people become severely ill, end up in hospital. We will have more of our family, our community who are hospitalized, who need ICU care, and who will die from this virus. We will have more of our health-care workers under strain, and more restrictions will be needed to slow things down in our community," Henry said of the first option.

"Or we can have less… Less is where we need to go, and I need your help to get over the next two weeks."

She said it's a critical time, when there's a limited number of vaccine doses so the province can only target areas where it will do the most good.

Henry said she's looking for B.C.'s COVID-19 curve to bend back down, and a driving factor is adherence to restrictions.

If needed, the province may implement stricter rules.

When asked what those restrictions might entail, she said she couldn't say specifically, but that they may have to look at ways to stop transmission in communities.

Currently many businesses that are open in B.C. are closed in Ontario but, she said, they're following their own strict rules to ensure they operate as safely as possible.

And she urged people to avoid any situations with close contact with crowds, speaking loudly, not wearing a mask and not keeping their distance.

Any future steps are dependent on what residents do now, Henry said.

"Take a step back and remember that COVID-19 is still that unwelcome guest in our homes and our workplaces, in our communities. I'm asking you now, as much as possible, more than you've ever done before, to stay home. To stop those social interactions. To focus on the key things that are keeping us together, focusing on our work from home if we can, focusing on making sure children can go to school, focusing on making sure our health-care system can continue to function."

Henry said she knows people are tired, frustrated and want this to be over.

"We nee to hang in there. We are so close, but we need to do this."

In a post on Twitter, Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau said she believes the majority of those in B.C are doing "literally everything they can," and called on the NDP government to do more.

"We need better leadership – restrict travel; masks, distancing and better ventilation in schools; more data and transparent, consistent communications," she said.