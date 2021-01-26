VANCOUVER -- More flights in and out of B.C. airports have been added to the province's COVID-19 exposure warning list, with travelers being advised to watch for symptoms of the disease.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control posted details about the recent flights on Monday.

The most recent flights added to the list are:

Jan. 17: Swoop flight 418 from Toronto to Kelowna

Jan. 18: Air Canada flight 115 from Toronto to Vancouver

Jan. 19: United Airlines flight 1641 from Denver to Vancouver

Jan. 20: Air Canada flight 215 from Calgary to Vancouver

Jan. 20: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8261 from Vancouver to Nanaimo

Jan. 21: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver

Jan. 22: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8081 from Vancouver to Victoria

Jan. 22: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8245 from Terrace to Vancouver

International travellers to B.C. are required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. They're also required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight, but that test can be taken up to 72 hours before they take off.

Domestic travellers are not required to quarantine, but health officials have advised against non-essential travel within Canada for months.

Anyone who was on one of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC's website.