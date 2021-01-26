VANCOUVER -- British Columbia reported 407 new cases of COVID-19 and another 14 deaths from the disease on Tuesday.

The province has now recorded a total of 65,234 coronavirus infections and 1,168 related fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

While the average number of daily cases has decreased significantly since December, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday's case increase is still "much higher than we want it to be."

"We are asking for everyone's help to bend our curve back down. This is especially critical with the presence of variant viruses in our province," Henry and Dix said in a joint written statement.

