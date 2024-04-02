B.C. Arts Council names Roy Henry Vickers as inaugural elder-in-residence

The B.C. Arts Council has named its first elder-in-residence, a role that will guide council activities, support community projects and mentor Indigenous youth.

Roy Henry Vickers, a renowned artist with Tsimshian, Haida and Heiltsuk heritage, was appointed to the role late last month. Vickers spoke on CTV Morning Live Tuesday, saying he hopes to bring together Indigenous people and non-Indigenous people through art.

"It isn't just Indigenous people that I hope to inspire, it's all artists," Vickers said. "I hope that we can learn that the answers to peace in our lives come from our connection to the land and our deep understanding of where we live and who the people are that lived here prior to colonization. As a person of two cultures, I've been a bridge between those two cultures all of my life."

The B.C. Arts Council said the new role will help it work towards equity and reconciliation, while also giving more visibility to Indigenous arts, culture and knowledge.

"At the heart of our government’s commitment to the arts and culture sector is people – valuing diverse cultures and creating a space for everyone," said Lana Popham, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, in a news release. "Through the elder-in-residence role, we are supporting a more dynamic cultural environment for all British Columbians and taking action toward reconciliation."

Vickers, who has received numerous awards and honours, such as the Order of Canada, said he also hopes to share his story as an artist with Indigenous youth and explain how he began his craft.

"Art comes from the culture and cultures around the world are predicated by the environment so our languages and our cultures come from the land. Art is inspired by the world around us," Vickers said. "When I look to the art I know that there are answers and healing salves."