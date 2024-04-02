VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. Arts Council names Roy Henry Vickers as inaugural elder-in-residence

    Roy Henry Vickers is seen in this undated image. (royhenryvickers.com/Flickr) Roy Henry Vickers is seen in this undated image. (royhenryvickers.com/Flickr)
    Share

    The B.C. Arts Council has named its first elder-in-residence, a role that will guide council activities, support community projects and mentor Indigenous youth.

    Roy Henry Vickers, a renowned artist with Tsimshian, Haida and Heiltsuk heritage, was appointed to the role late last month. Vickers spoke on CTV Morning Live Tuesday, saying he hopes to bring together Indigenous people and non-Indigenous people through art.

    "It isn't just Indigenous people that I hope to inspire, it's all artists," Vickers said. "I hope that we can learn that the answers to peace in our lives come from our connection to the land and our deep understanding of where we live and who the people are that lived here prior to colonization. As a person of two cultures, I've been a bridge between those two cultures all of my life."

    The B.C. Arts Council said the new role will help it work towards equity and reconciliation, while also giving more visibility to Indigenous arts, culture and knowledge.

    "At the heart of our government’s commitment to the arts and culture sector is people – valuing diverse cultures and creating a space for everyone," said Lana Popham, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, in a news release. "Through the elder-in-residence role, we are supporting a more dynamic cultural environment for all British Columbians and taking action toward reconciliation."

    Vickers, who has received numerous awards and honours, such as the Order of Canada, said he also hopes to share his story as an artist with Indigenous youth and explain how he began his craft.

    "Art comes from the culture and cultures around the world are predicated by the environment so our languages and our cultures come from the land. Art is inspired by the world around us," Vickers said. "When I look to the art I know that there are answers and healing salves." 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    • 'Total loss' house fire in Lucan

      About 40-50 personnel responded to the fire that started in the basement at 5618 Clandeboye Drive in Lucan while the resident had gone out for coffee.

    • Salt mine security guards on strike

      In Goderich Tuesday morning, 15 security guards that work at the salt mine are on strike. Members of Local 9597-34 of the United Steel Workers union hit the picket line on April 1 at 12:45 a.m.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News