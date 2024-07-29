B.C. art dealer charged with fraud after police seize works worth millions

A Vancouver Island art dealer has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 after police seized hundreds of artworks valued in the tens of millions of dollars from a gallery near Victoria.

Police allege that Calvin Lucyshyn, the operator of the now defunct Winchester Galleries in Oak Bay, was taking artworks from the public under the pretense of appraising or consigning them before cutting off all contact with the owners.

The criminal investigation began in April 2022, after police received a complaint from someone who allegedly provided four paintings, including three works by renowned B.C. artist Emily Carr, to the gallery but did not hear back about their potential sale.

Investigators with the Saanich Police Department soon learned that other alleged victims had similar stories.

Detectives would go on to execute search warrants at three storage sites across Greater Victoria.

Police say approximately 1,100 pieces were sized in all, including more than 600 pieces found in Saanich, more than 300 seized in Langford, and more than 100 works recovered in Oak Bay.

Some of the higher-value pieces included four works that were assessed at $85,000 each, according to police.

The gallery owner was arrested on April 21, 2022, and was later released from custody.

The fraud charge was sworn against Lucyshyn this past May, according to court documents.

In a statement Monday, Saanich police said 1,050 artworks that were seized in the investigation have since been returned to their rightful owners, but several more pieces remain unclaimed.

In 2022, Lucyshyn told CTV News he planned to defend himself against any pending criminal allegations. The charge against him has not yet been proven or tested in court.

Lucyshyn's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 10, 2024.