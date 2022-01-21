B.C. adds 9 deaths, dozens more hospitalizations in latest COVID-19 update
Nine more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in B.C., and hospitalizations in the province have risen to another record high, the Ministry of Health announced Friday.
In the final pandemic update of the week, the ministry said 924 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. That total includes 130 people who are in intensive care units.
The nine new deaths bring the pandemic death toll to 2,529, and push the seven-day rolling average for deaths in B.C. to 8.71 per day.
The last time the rolling average was that high was nearly a year ago, on Feb. 3, 2021.
This is a developing story and will be updated. Previous story follows.
The final COVID-19 case and hospitalization-rate update of the week will be released by B.C.'s Health Ministry Friday.
The latest update is expected to be released in a written statement in the afternoon, though Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix gave a live update in the morning.
On Thursday, officials announced 15 more COVID-19-related deaths, which pushed the province's seven-day rolling average for fatalities to its highest level since mid-October.
That average reached 8.3 with Thursday's update, up from just 1.1 as recently as Jan. 5.
Data released Thursday also revealed 891 people were in hospital with COVID-19, a slight decrease from Wednesday's total of 895.
The number of people in intensive care with the coronavirus rose, however, from 115 on Wednesday to 119 in Thursday's update.
The latest update also included 2,150 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, but B.C. has been de-emphasizing case numbers since Omicron swamped the province's testing system.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday
