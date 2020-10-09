VANCOUVER -- Another 119 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in British Columbia, in the last update ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend. Another health care outbreak has also been declared at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre.

Health officials will provide her latest update on COVID-19 in British Columbia a day after the province surpassed a major milestone.

The provincial health officer will provide a case update Friday by news release, which is scheduled to be posted sometime after 3 p.m.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday another 110 infections in B.C., bringing the total since the start of the pandemic past the 10,000 mark.

Speaking at a news conference, Henry urged families to stay away from long-term care homes over the holiday weekend to protect residents, staff and the larger community – especially during flu season.

Currently, 14 long-term care facilities are dealing with coronavirus outbreaks in B.C.

So far, 245 people have died of the illness this year in the province.

