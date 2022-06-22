Auditor general says B.C. Mines Ministry has improved 'with minor exceptions'

Auditor general says B.C. Mines Ministry has improved 'with minor exceptions'

A coal mining operation in Sparwood, B.C., is shown on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A coal mining operation in Sparwood, B.C., is shown on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades

A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise.

U.S. senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill

U.S. Senate bargainers reached agreement Tuesday on a bipartisan gun violence bill, potentially teeing up final passage by week's end on an incremental but landmark package that would stand as U.S. Congress' response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener