Attempted murder charges approved in Coquitlam arson that destroyed 2 homes

The man suspected of starting a fire that destroyed two homes in Coquitlam back in February has been charged, according to local Mounties.

On Monday, William Pye was charged with six Criminal Code offences, including attempted murder and arson, Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release.

While police did not list all of the charges Pye faces, online court records associated with the file suggest he is facing two counts of attempted murder, two counts of arson damaging property and two counts of arson involving inhabited property.

The charges stem from a fire that destroyed two homes in Coquitlam's River Springs neighbourhood on Feb. 16.

On that date, crews were called to Keith Place near Parkland Drive around 11:20 p.m. and found both properties fully engulfed in flames.

Two other homes suffered minor damage in the blaze, firefighters told CTV News at the time.

One person was arrested on the day of the incident, and police said at the time that they believed the fire was intentionally set.

In their statement Tuesday, Mounties confirmed that Pye was the man they arrested on Feb. 17. He remains in custody pending his next court appearance, according to police.

"After several months of investigative follow-ups, charges of attempted murder were approved," Coquitlam RCMP said in their release.

"The fire was believed to be intentionally set and the homeowners were known to the accused."

Police said the incident put "people's lives in jeopardy."

"We are fortunate that nobody was seriously injured or killed as a result of the incident," said Sgt. Evo Sokerov, in the release.