Atmospheric river triggers high streamflow advisories along B.C. coast

Another atmospheric river drenching parts of British Columbia Thursday has prompted a number of high streamflow advisories along the coast, as well as a flood watch further inland.

The weather event is part of a "sequence of atmospheric river storms" soaking the province through to Friday, before conditions are expected to become "relatively drier" heading into the weekend, according to a notice from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship.

The River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories – meaning river levels could rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is anticipated – for the South Coast, Central Coast, North Coast and Haida Gwaii, including for tributaries around Kitimat, Prince Rupert, Bella Coola and other coastal communities.

"After a week of precipitation, coastal watersheds are experiencing more saturated antecedent conditions and higher flows, making rivers more responsive to additional precipitation," the ministry wrote in its advisory.

The advisory for the South Coast is for tributaries in the Homathko River and Southgate River areas.

In the B.C. Interior, a flood watch – meaning river levels may exceed bankfull, potentially spilling in adjacent areas – has been issued for the Kingcome River and tributaries.

"Fast-flowing rivers pose increased risk to life safety. The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant," the ministry added.

Meanwhile, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a number of wind warnings for the province, including on East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

The agency has forecasted gusting winds of up to 90 km/h in those areas Thursday evening, which could send "loose objects" flying and cause tree branches to fall, potentially causing power outages.

Even stronger winds are expected on North Vancouver Island, the Central Coast and Haida Gwaii, where gusts could reach 120 km/h.

Winds at that speed can "damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events," according to the warning.