Assault suspect held knife to stranger's neck in Vancouver park, police say

Vancouver police say a man has been charged with assault with a weapon after allegedly attacking a stranger with a knife this week.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

In an email, the VPD told CTV News the victim was walking in McLean Park in the city's Strathcona neighbourhood with "a couple of friends," when a stranger approached him from behind and held a knife to his neck.

"The suspect took off after bystanders started to scream," said VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison, in the email.

"We believe the incident was unprovoked, with no apparent motive."

Officers who were patrolling the area responded after the victim called 911, and soon located and arrested a suspect.

Shawn Cloud, 31, has been charged with assault with a weapon. He has been released from custody and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Online court records show Cloud is facing several other charges stemming from recent incidents.

His next court appearance appears to be scheduled for Sept. 15. On that date, in addition to the assault with a weapon charge from Wednesday, he is scheduled to appear on charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm from June 15, a charge of assault with a weapon from May 22, and a charge of assaulting a police officer from Aug. 13, 2021.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.