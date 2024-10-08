Assault on Surrey woman appears to be random, RCMP say, appealing for witnesses

A woman was seriously injured in Surrey in the early hours of Saturday morning in what police say appears to have been a random, public attack – potentially involving multiple suspects.

Police were called to University Drive near 102 Street in the Whalley neighbourhood just after 12:30 a.m. for reports a woman was assaulted on the sidewalk, according to the Surrey RCMP.

"Officers learned a good Samaritan had transported a female victim to the hospital with serious injuries consistent with a stabbing," Mounties said in a statement, adding that "the preliminary investigation has determined multiple suspects may have been involved."

Police are asking witnesses to come forward, saying there were people nearby when the woman was attacked.

"This is a very concerning incident in our community as it appears random in nature and we are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to call police immediately,” said Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha.

Anyone with information or video is urged to call 604-599-0502 and quote file number 24-149155.