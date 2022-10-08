As Blue Jays face Mariners, Vancouver Canucks' coach reveals who he's rooting for

As the Toronto Blue Jays meet the Seattle Mariners in the post-season for the first time, the coach of the Vancouver Canucks' was asked to weigh in on a series that presents a conundrum for B.C. baseball fans.

On one hand, there's Canada's only Major League team. On the other, there's the only one in the Pacific Northwest.

Bruce Boudreau, asked whether his Toronto roots or West Coast residence would determine his allegiance, was unequivocal.

"Of course it's Canada's team, the Blue Jays. I'm not going for the Mariners," he said. "It's Blue Jays all the way."

When it comes to placing wagers online, more B.C. bettors were putting their money on Toronto.

"The debate of who is B.C.’s MLB team may go unanswered this weekend, but for betting purposes at least, the majority of PlayNow.com bettors are backing the favoured Toronto Blue Jays to defeat the Seattle Mariners," said a statement from the BCLC.

Both American League teams debuted in 1977, but have never faced each other in the playoffs.

Since 2011, the Vancouver Canadians have been affiliates of the Toronto Blue Jays, giving fans in the city more of a potential connection to the team. Coach John Schneider and ace Alec Manoah both spent time with the minor league team.

Manoah got the start in Game 1, which saw the Blue Jays shut out 4-0. After losing Friday's game, Saturday's showdown at Rogers Centre in Toronto is do-or-die for the Blue Jays.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Mariners are up 6-2 in the season series. Robbie Ray will start for Seattle while Kevin Gausman will take the mound for Toronto.

With a file from The Canadian Press.