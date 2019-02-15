

For the second time this month, Mounties are responding to a pellet gun shooting in Surrey that injured a 12-year-old boy.

According to the RCMP, the latest incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in an alley between 184 and 185 streets and 67A and 68 avenues.

Police said the boy only sustained minor injuries.

The shooting comes less than two weeks after a 12-year-old boy was the victim of a similar incident.

The child, whose identity CTV News has agreed to hide due to safety concerns, was sledding at Hillcrest Park on Sunday, Feb. 3 when he suddenly found himself being shot at by two suspects believed to be young males.

Investigators said the two cases are linked, but would not confirm if the victim was the same child in both cases.

Officers are canvassing the area around the scene of the second incident for more information.