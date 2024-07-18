Another B.C. trucking company suspended after striking Metro Vancouver overpass

The British Columbia government has suspended another trucking company from operating in the province after one of its vehicles struck an overpass in Metro Vancouver on Tuesday.

The collision marks the 19th time this year that a commercial hauler has faced provincial enforcement for hitting a bridge or overpass.

The incident is still under investigation, but the province says a truck belonging to the Maple Ridge-based company SGD Transport Ltd. struck a railway overpass along the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley.

In a statement to CTV News, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says officers with the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch are working with the RCMP to determine what led to the crash.

All seven of SGD Transport's vehicles are barred from operating in B.C. until the investigation is complete.

The same CP Rail overpass in Langley was struck in May, resulting in a temporary suspension for M&H Transport Ltd. and violation tickets for the company.

The suspension was lifted one week later and an investigation found the driver incorrectly measured the load they were carrying before trying to travel under the overhead crossing, according to the province.

Earlier this year, the B.C. government introduced stiffer penalties for drivers found responsible for damaging provincial infrastructure, including fines of up to $100,000, imprisonment for up to 18 months, or both.