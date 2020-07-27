VANCOUVER -- Two more people have died from COVID-19 in British Columbia since Friday, and health officials have identified another 81 infections.

Monday's update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix brings the province's death toll to 193, and the total number of cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic to 3,500.

The latest cases are spread across three reporting periods: 36 were identified from Friday to Saturday, followed by 21 from Saturday to Sunday and 24 from Sunday to Monday.

But the number of active cases in B.C. still dropped from 294 last week to 264, as more than 100 people also recovered from the virus over the weekend. A total of 3,043 people have now recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

Officials said 11 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, including three who are in intensive care or critical care units.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione and Ian Holliday