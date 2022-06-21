'Anger and frustration': Talks stall as health minister blindsides B.C. doctors
'Anger and frustration': Talks stall as health minister blindsides B.C. doctors
The rocky relationship between the provincial government and B.C.’s physicians appears further damaged in the wake of a surprise offer to new doctors graduating medical school.
What most attendees understood to be an information and feedback session on the future of family medicine last week instead saw Health Minister Adrian Dix make a surprise presentation offering a controversial contract and debt-forgiveness pitch in exchange for practising medicine in B.C.
Doctors who graduated last year or will graduate medical school this year are being offered a $295,000 fixed salary, $24,000 signing bonus and up to $150,000 in student loan debt forgiveness if they work in the province for five years. Roughly 40 per cent of a family doctor’s annual salary goes to cover the overhead of running their practice, which often requires hours of unpaid work.
In a stern letter sent to the ministry and associations representing doctors and resident doctors, UBC Family Medicine Lead Residents, Dr. Ana Boskovic and Dr. Romina Moradi, wrote not only was the intent of the session “misrepresented” to them, but the exclusion of International Medical Graduates from the offer was “disrespectful, inequitable, feeding into the systemic racism many of our colleagues regularly face.”
The president of the Resident Doctors of B.C. took a diplomatic tone in an interview with CTV News, insisting that the ministry of health has been responsive to their feedback in past discussions but acknowledged the offer has gone over like a lead balloon.
“There's been a significant amount of anger and frustration among the community of residents and I think part of that has to do with the consultation process,” said Dr. Devon Mitchell. “One of the big messages we want to carry forward working with government is that there needs to be a more robust system of consulting with residents – particularly those intimately affected.”
TALKS BETWEEN GOVERNMENT AND DOCTORS ON HOLD
Last month, the health minister angered family doctors after he said nurse practitioners provide better primary care, and the premier tried to smooth things over with a “reset” as John Horgan got involved with discussions about what he admitted was a “teetering” healthcare system.
Adrian Dix was defensive about the offer, bristling at suggestions it’s a public relations move meant to make it look like the government is taking action on the primary care crisis, without offering a solution for the thousands of family physicians already struggling with a gruelling workload and outdated payment model.
“This is a temporary step, in a sense, because we want a broader deal that makes it better for everybody and throughout the system,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “In the interim as we work together on those things, I think people want us to take action -- this is action. It’s not a step to solve every problem, but it’s a step to encourage young doctors to become part of full family practice medicine.”
He did not deny suggestions he blindsided doctors. Over the weekend, the Family Doctors of BC sent an internal memo to member organizations where leaders claimed not to know about the proposal, insisting they’d taken doctors concerns’ to the ministry, and that they had told the Deputy Health Minister they “will not attend future meetings with the Ministry unless [they] have direct input into the agenda.”
Surgeons, anaesthesiologists, and radiologists are among those who’ve criticized the minister’s “top-down” approach to planning and decision-making without consulting frontline staff.
CONTRACTS AND CONTROL: THE CONTROVERSY EXPLAINED
There’s been much discussion about the fee-for-service payment model, universally described by doctors as outdated and failing to consider skyrocketing overhead costs and the time physicians spend with patients.
But the province’s offer for new-to-practice doctors to have a set salary is probably just as unpopular.
Veteran physicians are taking to social media, warning their new peers that they’d be signing away independence in how they run their practice for a set amount each year, with overhead costs unpredictable and contracted doctors unable to work more or modify their workload, and potentially even their hours, in response to changing conditions.
“The average overhead costs for a family physician is between $115- and $125,000 -- right off the bat you take that off,” explained resident doctor, Alexander Kilpatrick.
Long-time family doctor, Jennifer Lush, called the offer in the midst of skyrocketing inflation and a family doctor crisis, “a bit like offering a glass of water to somebody when the house is on fire.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Jury concludes Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975
Jurors at a civil trial found Tuesday that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. The Los Angeles County jury delivered the verdict in favour of Judy Huth, who is now 64, and awarded her US$500,000.
RCMP statements were riddled with mistakes and omissions after N.S. mass shooting
In the days following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia, the RCMP's statements to the public were riddled with mistakes, confusion and omissions, a newly released report reveals.
2 Canadians killed in Mexico originally from Quebec
CTV News has confirmed the identities of two people found dead from knife wounds at a resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Tuesday.
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.
Airlines must be accountable for flight problems: transport minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines must take ownership of the travel turbulence playing out at airports across the country.
Canadians are camping outside for days in final effort to get passports
A confused scene at a passport office in downtown Montreal saw police called in to help manage the crowds on Tuesday, while hopeful travellers committed to stay overnight just to secure their place in line.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
A new report outlines the most expensive places in Canada to rent in June, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
OECD projects the global economy will weaken sharply - where does Canada stand?
A recent report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development shows a grim projection of the global economy, torn by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Mandatory quarantine still a hurdle for unvaccinated Canadians hoping to go abroad
Although experts expect relaxing Canada's travel rules will be a boon for the domestic tourism sector, they note the continued requirements for unvaccinated Canadians crossing the border could limit their ability to roam abroad as they still have to quarantine for 14 days upon return.
Vancouver Island
-
CRD planning to spend $2B to protect regional water supply
The Capital Regional District (CRD) is looking to spend just over $2-billion, spread out over 30 years, to protect the region's water supply.
-
Cougar encounter caught on video in downtown Comox, B.C.
Her video only lasts a few moments but a Vancouver Island woman has captured footage of a cougar in downtown Comox, B.C.
-
Man arrested after woman found dead in Nanaimo, B.C.
Nanaimo RCMP say a man has been arrested after a homicide on Monday evening.
Calgary
-
Canadians to pay more for milk, dairy products as prices increase again
The price of milk in Canada is on the rise again with the second increase in a year set to take place in September.
-
Indigenous Peoples Day marks progress while honouring history
Charlotte YellowHorn-McLeod said she can remember the days after then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper apologized for the government's role in the residential school system.
-
Kenney shuffles cabinet after 3 ministers quit to run for UCP leadership
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made some changes to his cabinet on Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
AHS moving Addiction Recovery Centre out of downtown Edmonton
A downtown Edmonton facility that offers 24-hour detox services to people with alcohol and drug addictions is being moved to the outskirts of the city.
-
Kenney shuffles cabinet after 3 ministers quit to run for UCP leadership
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made some changes to his cabinet on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Rural Alberta homeowner accused of shooting at man trying to steal gas: RCMP
Two men are facing charges after an attempted gas theft preceded a shooting in rural Alberta, RCMP announced Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Businesses evacuated due to 'active explosion' at equipment facility in Toronto
A number of Etobicoke businesses were evacuated after a fire ignited outside an equipment rental businesses on Tuesday afternoon, engulfing dozens of propane tanks.
-
Ontario student warns about losing debit card after $14,000 lands on RBC account
An Ontario student is warning people of the risk that comes with failing to report a lost debit card after $14,000 of fraudulent activity landed on her RBC account.
-
Two hospitals say they will not remove Muzzo family name
Two hospitals that have received donations from the family of Marco Muzzo, the drunk driver who killed three children and their grandfather in a 2015 crash, say they will not remove his family’s name from their institutions.
Montreal
-
Without family doctors, disabled Quebecers losing benefits because no one will sign paperwork
If most Quebecers have it hard finding a family doctor - and they do - at least their income doesn’t depend on it. Thousands of people with lifelong medical problems risk losing, or have lost, crucial benefits simply because they can’t find a doctor willing to sign paperwork.
-
Executives at Montreal-based Pornhub resign, a year and a half into criticism storm
The two men who have headed Montreal-based porn empire Pornhub for more than a decade, including one who co-founded it, stepped down Tuesday.
-
Teenage girl found dead on the shore near Montreal's Mercier Bridge
The Montreal coroner's office is investigating the cause of death after a teenage girl was found dead on the shore near the Mercier Bridge.
Winnipeg
-
'Disturbed and disappointed': WRHA, Winnipeg police investigating abuse allegations at personal care home
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) and police are investigating abuse allegations against two healthcare aides at a personal care home who remained at work nearly four months after a whistleblower came forward.
-
Grand Chief's band plays for inmates inside Manitoba's Stony Mountain Institution
A celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day brought together inmates last week at Stony Mountain Institution.
-
Crash on Manitoba highway leaves 70-year-old woman dead
A 70-year-old woman died on Monday following a two-car crash on a Manitoba highway.
Saskatoon
-
Scammer called cabs for Saskatoon man with dementia so he could withdraw and mail thousands
Two siblings in Saskatoon allege their father was taken advantage of and caught in a fraud scam earlier this month.
-
Saskatoon church couldn't repel 'flood of biblical proportions'
After a wild weather ride in Saskatoon Monday, the aftermath is now being assessed.
-
After Saskatoon downpour, here are 3 steps to protect your basement from flooding
Saskatoon saw up to 75 millimetres of rain in southeast neighbourhoods on Monday afternoon, flooding streets and basements — which can lead to devastating damage and expensive repairs.
Regina
-
Child, 7, critically injured after truck collides with parked cars, fences: police
A seven-year-old child was critically injured following a series of collisions in north-west Regina on Tuesday morning, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Provincial residential school monument unveiled in Regina to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day
An official monument to honour Indigenous people whose lives were affected by residential schools has been unveiled at Government House.
-
SHA advises families to save specialized formula for babies with allergies
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising parents of an ongoing temporary shortage on infant formula for babies with allergies or medical conditions.
Atlantic
-
Angry husband of murdered woman questions testimony during N.S. mass shooting hearing
The Mountie responsible for sharing information with families in the Nova Scotia mass shooting faced angry accusations from the husband of a victim Tuesday, forcing a brief adjournment of the public inquiry into the killings.
-
RCMP statements were riddled with mistakes and omissions after N.S. mass shooting
In the days following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia, the RCMP's statements to the public were riddled with mistakes, confusion and omissions, a newly released report reveals.
-
Choosing forgiveness: Mother of Nova Scotia murder victim hopes killer finds peace
Dale Adams and other family members were in court for the sentencing of 43-year-old Caz Henry Cox, who was convicted by a jury earlier this month in the shooting death of 19-year-old Triston Reece.
London
-
Motorcyclist dies after head on collision in Bayham, Ont.
A motorcyclist died at the scene of a head on collision in Elgin County shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
'Hoping this gives women the bravery to call': London woman one of 10 complainants against former St. Thomas music teacher
A London, Ont. woman is coming forward as one of nearly a dozen alleged victims of a former music teacher who's facing multiple criminal charges of child pornography, voyeurism and human trafficking, according to police.
-
London man wins $11-million lottery jackpot
A London, Ont. man says he has big plans after winning just over $11-million in the May 14 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Northern Ontario
-
Science North unveils solar system path along Ramsey Lake
Science North unveiled its Sudbury Solar System Path on Tuesday, a scale model of the solar system along Ramsey Lake.
-
Public helping police catch drugged drivers, Sudbury conference told
A three-day conference for the Canadian Association of Road Safety Professionals wrapped up in Sudbury on Tuesday.
-
Timmins man describes shock of driving into a sinkhole
Mike Fortin of Timmins has had a rough couple of days, culminating Monday when he drove into a newly created sinkhole just metres from his home.
Kitchener
-
'It’s something money can’t buy': Kitchener man paying for student field trips
A Kitchener man, who only wants to go by the name "St. Jerome’s Boy," has been financially supporting school trips in the Region of Waterloo. Trips he's been paying out of his own pocket.
-
Man convicted in teen's 2001 death sent back to prison
Christopher Watts, the man convicted of manslaughter and sexual assault after a teen died in Puslinch in July 2001, was ordered back to prison earlier this month after breaching the conditions of his release yet again.
-
Hot weather a concern at Kitchener encampment
Tuesday was a hot one in the Region of Waterloo, feeling close to 40 Celsius with the humidex. Those steamy temperatures can be potentially dangerous for those living in tents at a Kitchener encampment.