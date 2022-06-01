The daily 'marathon: A rare first-hand look at B.C. family doctors’ workload

British Columbians are hearing an increasing number of family doctors, supported by their specialist colleagues and other healthcare workers, describing the gruelling workload and increasing demands.

Dozens of general practitioners are walking away from their family practices in the wake of growing paperwork, skyrocketing demand, and government inaction on their pleas to better compensate them for their time within a pay structure that’s barely changed in nearly 60 years.

There is a special power in video journalism that has the ability to transport the viewer to a time and place. I ask that you take the time to see this video report documenting the workday of physician, Dr. Nazia Niazi, who welcomed me into her practice in Surrey to see what the job of family medicine is like on the ground.

In a single workday, she saw 45 patients in her office and virtually for everything from cancer screening to infant checkups to suicidal ideation – then spent hours on a mountain of paperwork, including test results and scans that doctors are legally required to review, but are not paid for that time.

Her comments, observations and experience are echoed by many frustrated physicians who’ve reached out to me during my reporting on what the premier himself acknowledges is a primary care crisis in this province.

- Penny Daflos