'An outrageous affront to democracy': Surrey City Council to consider pausing new ethics complaints until October election

Recap: Day 2 of trucker protest in Ottawa

One day after thousands of truckers and supporters descended on Parliament Hill to protest vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions, many are expected to return on Sunday for a second rally.

North Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

North Korea confirmed Monday it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North's most significant weapon launch in years, as Washington plans to respond to demonstrate it's committed to its allies' security in the region.

