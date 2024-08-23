An invasive beetle that kills ash trees has been found in Vancouver. Here's where

A "highly destructive" insect that attacks and kills ash trees has been found in publicly owned trees in five locations around Vancouver, according to the city's park board.

The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) was detected in Vancouver this spring, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which announced its findings back in May. The Vancouver detections represent the pest's first appearance in B.C., and its first appearance in Canada west of Winnipeg.

In a statement this week, the Vancouver Park Board confirmed five locations in the city where the beetle was found: Strathcona Park, Andy Livingstone Park, Coopers Park, Marinaside Crescent between Davie Street and Coopers Park, and the intersection of Keefer Street and Heatley Avenue.

"These areas were immediately placed under movement restrictions via CFIA regulations," the park board said, noting that the entire city – as well as the University of British Columbia and University Endowment Lands – had been added to the federal "regulated area" for the beetles.

The regulated area also includes large swaths of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, plus the cities of Halifax and Winnipeg.

Native to China and eastern Asia, the Emerald Ash Borer was first detected in Canada in 2002. It has also been found in all of the lower 48 U.S. states and Alaska.

The insect can fly up to 10 kilometres, but it has primarily spread to new areas in North America through the movement of firewood and other "ash material," such as nursery stock, logs, branches and wood chips, according to the CFIA.

Moving any ash material out of a regulated area without first receiving permission from the CFIA is prohibited.

The park board described the EAB as "a high-profile beetle in urban areas of Eastern Canada and the United States, due to the number of ash trees it has killed."

"The impact of EAB will be less than what was seen in Eastern Canada as ash trees are not as prevalent in Vancouver," the board said.

"They comprise about five per cent of the tree inventory on public lands. We do not have an inventory for ash trees on private lands, but we estimate that it is low as ash trees in B.C. are not a part of the native forest."

The insect does not pose any threat to humans.

The park board said it is working with the city, the CFIA, the province and the Invasive Species Council of B.C. to develop a treatment strategy for infected ash trees and prevent the spread of the beetle.

It asks Vancouver residents who detect the insects to report their findings immediately by calling 311 or using the Van311 app. Residents whose ash trees have died are asked to contact the CFIA – or ensure that their tree removal contractor does so – to arrange for proper handling of the ash wood.

More information about the Emerald Ash Borer can be found on the CFIA website.