VANCOUVER -- TransLink is warning transit users they could see impacts to service on Tuesday because of anticipated snowfall.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Monday, which says Metro Vancouver could see five to 25 centimetres of "heavy, wet snow" starting on Tuesday morning.

"Winter weather conditions are coming!" TransLink said in a tweet. "Bus and SkyTrain may be impacted across the system tomorrow. Please allow extra travel time and bundle up."

The Millennium Line will operate with four-car trains to increase capacity but will run at a reduced frequency. There are no capacity changes planned for the Expo Line at this point, according to TransLink.

The transit agency said it is setting up a snow plan and is suggesting passengers "bundle up in case there are issues around the system" that delay them.

During January's snowstorm, service on more than 140 bus routes was impacted, and snowy streets left more than a dozen buses stuck at the bottom of the hill on the south end of the Granville Street Bridge.

Video posted to Twitter also showed several passengers pushing a bus that got stuck near Broadway and Willow Street in Vancouver.

There were also widespread delays on SkyTrain because of stuck doors and switch issues, which TransLink attributed to the below-freezing temperatures. Trains moved at slower speeds, and many SkyTrain platforms were crowded as people moved throughout the system.