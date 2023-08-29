Air quality advisory lifted amid Metro Vancouver rain

Rain that brought relief to some wildfire fights in B.C. Tuesday has also improved the air quality in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The regional district lifted its air quality advisory Tuesday morning after four days, citing "a change in the weather" as the reason for lower concentrations of fine particulate matter in the area.

The advisory was in place for all four zones of Metro Vancouver, as well as both the central and eastern Fraser Valley. It has now ended for all of those areas.

According to the regional district's online air quality map, the Air Quality Health Index was a 2 – indicating low risk – in five of the six regions Tuesday morning, with Northwest Metro Vancouver coming in at a 3.

That was a stark contrast to the weekend, when the index rose to 10+ – indicating very high risk – in the Eastern Fraser Valley on Sunday, prompting the cancellation of the second day of the B.C. Cancer Foundation's annual Tour de Cure fundraiser.

While the air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley has been lifted, many other regions of the province are still experiencing smoky skies as B.C.'s record-setting wildfire season wears on.