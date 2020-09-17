VANCOUVER -- Air Canada is pushing hard to win customers back amid fears of COVID-19 and travel. On Sept. 1, the airline teamed up with Allianz Global Assistance to offer free medical coverage insurance for select Air Canada Vacation packages.

Now, it's offering the same free coverage for all flights booked up until Oct. 31, 2020. The airline has announced a partnership with Manulife to offer COVID-19 emergency medical and quarantine insurance for all round-trip international flights booked up to that date.

The insurance will include every destination the airline flies to outside of Canada, including the U.S., and will be automatically included in your booking - Air Canada will cover the cost. The airline says there will be no registration forms to complete and the offer extends to tickets booked with Aeroplan miles too. It covers trips up to 21 days in duration.

Just like the insurance offered for Air Canada’s Vacation packages, the coverage is for COVID-19 related medical expenses only and does not extend to other medical emergencies or trip cancellation.

You would have to top up your insurance to be covered for other emergencies.