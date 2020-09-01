VANCOUVER -- As passenger numbers continue to hover at all-time lows, airlines are working to convince travellers to fly again. And while international travel might be the last thing on your mind right now, Air Canada Vacations has introduced a new form of coverage for some of their package vacations to help win back nervous customers.

The company has teamed up with travel insurer Allianz Global Assistance to provide COVID-19 emergency medical and quarantine coverage for trips to Mexico and the Caribbean.

If you book an Air Canada vacation package to one of 33 sun destinations, you can get the coverage at no extra cost. But there are restrictions. It won't cover you for other medical emergencies, and it doesn't cover cancellation – you're only covered if you contract COVID while on the trip. The plan is also not available for non-package fares.

It will apply to trips taking place between Sept. 4 of this year and April 30, 2021.

The government is still advising Canadians to avoid any non-essential travel outside of the country, but it's up to you to weigh the risks.