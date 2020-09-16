VANCOUVER -- Travellers on several more trips through Vancouver are being warned of possible COVID-19 exposure on their flights.

The BC Centre for Disease Control posted details about the trips on Tuesday.

Most of the latest flights were domestic, including:

Sept. 3: Air Canada flight 116 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 61 to 65)

Sept. 6: Air Transat flight 771 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows not reported)

Sept. 8: Air Canada flight 116 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 40 to 44)

Sept. 13: Air Canada flight 112 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 36 to 40)

However, an international flight – United Airlines flight 5351, which flew from San Francisco to Vancouver on Sept. 6 – was also added to the list. Specific rows weren't reported for that flight.

As well, a correction was issued for a Sept. 1 Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Vancouver. That flight, which was added to the exposure warnings on Sept. 11, was originally listed as flight 761. However, the BCCDC says it was actually flight 492 that was affected.

Passengers arriving internationally are required to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms of the disease. Those taking a domestic flight should still monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Health authorities now provide updates on flights with confirmed cases and post notices online.

Passengers seated in the identified rows may be at greater risk of exposure.

So far this month, 27 trips have been added to B.C.'s exposure warning list.