'Absolutely crazy': Vancouver butcher shop broken into twice in a week

The owner of a Vancouver butcher shop is calling on the city to take action after falling victim to multiple break-ins in the span of just a week.

It’s an issue many businesses are now facing and is part of why crime is largely at the centre of this year’s municipal election campaign.

Sebastian & Co Fine Meats on Howe Street near Drake Street was hit early Monday morning.

“Just after one week of the shop being broken into, this happened again,” owner Sebastian Cortez said in an Instagram video, while standing in front of the shattered glass doors of his business.

“It's absolutely crazy. I really don't know what to do with this city anymore. Not sure if we might have to take matters into our own hands."

The break-and-enter was caught on surveillance footage at 3:30 a.m. Monday.

A man dressed in black and wearing a mask and disposable gloves enters the business, goes through drawers and ransacks the place.

Then, just 15 minutes later, an unmasked woman enters.

She appears to casually shoplift, taking items off the shelf and sticking them in tote bags.

“It's crazy nothing really was stolen, but a lot of the property is damaged,” said Cortez.

According to statistics from the Vancouver Police Department’s website, commercial break-and-enters are actually down 15 per cent in the last eight weeks compared to last year. However, they’re still an issue that will be top of mind for many business owners as they head to the polls Saturday.

CTV News has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department and the Sebastian & Co for comment.