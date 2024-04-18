About 100 correctional officers will demonstrate at B.C. headquarters, union says

VANCOUVER
    Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday October 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday October 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Around 100 members of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers plan to hold a protest in Abbotsford, B.C., today.

    The demonstration outside the Pacific regional headquarters of the Correctional Service of Canada aims to highlight the violence faced by its members, who often sustain injuries while on the job.

    John Randle, one of the union's regional presidents, says there has been a significant increase in violent incidents against guards across the country.

    In a statement released yesterday, the union noted that its officers are frequently subjected to assaults, resulting in physical and mental injuries.

    Over the fiscal year 2022 to 2023, it said more than 9,100 violent incidents had been reported.

    That represents a more than 45 per cent increase from the same period the year prior.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.

