ABBOTTSFORD, B.C. -- Police are investigating after a serious three-vehicle crash in Abbotsford Tuesday morning that involved a small bus.

Police say multiple people have been sent to hospital but it’s not yet known the seriousness of their injuries.

One witness, who did not want to be identified, said she heard the crash just after 6 a.m.

“It sounded like a bomb going off,” she told CTV News.

The accident happened in the 32000-block of MacLure Road and the area remains closed to traffic as police investigate.

Police say the cause of the accident is not yet known.

The company that owns the bus tells CTV nine people were onboard at the time of the crash amd were heading to work at a local nursery.

Manjit Gill says two of those onboard ended up in hospital including the driver but the injuries are not believed to be serious.

“I’m just worried about my workers,” Manjit Gill of Khazan Labour Contracting said.

This is a developing news story and will be updated. Check back for more information