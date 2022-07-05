Abbotsford city hall closed due to fire; cause under investigation

A British Columbia city hall was closed Tuesday morning due to a fire, officials said.

The City of Abbotsford posted on social media that the building on South Fraser Way was closed for the time being.

In an email, a spokesperson told CTV News that the fire was reported shortly before 7 a.m., and that a portion of the first floor was impacted.

It's unclear how big the fire was, whether anyone is injured and if there was much damage caused. The cause is still under investigation, and there is no estimated time of reopening yet, the spokesperson said.

A photo posted by the city showed yellow tape surrounding part of the building warning people not to cross the line set up by firefighters.

Those who'd planned to go to city hall for services are asked to visit the city's website instead.

Employees were told to check in with their manager for further direction.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Michele Brunoro