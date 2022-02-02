Abbotsford amusement park doing extensive flood repairs in hopes of reopening

Hard hit by the floods in Abbotsford last November, an amusement park is working toward reopening.

Castle Fun Park posted a video on social media showing the extensive damage done during the devastating floods.

An earlier post from the park said they are heartbroken by what’s happened in their community.

"We have three underwater mini golf courses now," the post from last November said.

"We look forward to rebuilding and serving you once again as a place to get away and have fun!"

Crews are now working on repairs. It’s hoped the much-loved facility will reopen by spring or summer. The park has been owned by the same family for 32 years.