A free library in East Vancouver has been set up just for dogs

On a residential street in East Vancouver, a free library that caters to a canine crowd has become a community hub for pooches and their people.

The Hastings-Sunrise Dog Library on Cambridge Street began with a water dish set out by a resident dog lover. But it quickly evolved, according to volunteer Danielle Booth.

"It developed into stick exchange library and then we brought in a kiddie pool for the dogs for dog swimming. Over time, it's developed into this, she explains, pointing to shelves stocked with treats, toys, and accessories.

"It's kind of like a mini Bosley's but totally free. It's a place where the community can come and exchange pet supplies."

It now draws between 150 and 200 pooches per day from the neighborhood and throughout Metro Vancouver, as word has spread through a combination of word of mouth and social media.

"We created a connection of community with our dogs. All of this is developed because of our love for dogs," Booth says.

Volunteers from the film industry constructed three custom cabinets, a rotating group of volunteers maintains the library, the founder has secured a community grant and a sponsor has stepped up to ensure a steady supply of goodies. When a toy poodle needed expensive dental surgery, the dog library organized a fundraiser.

The hope, Boots tells CTV News, is that sharing the story of this library's success will motivate others to try something similar.

"We would love this to catch on it as a trend here in Vancouver. The little library houses, I think those are amazing," Booth says.

"Why not have a bunch of these in the city?"

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Peter Bremner.