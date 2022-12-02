A Fraser Valley senior's 'sweet' idea to spread some holiday cheer

Chilliwack, B.C. -

On an icy cold day in the Fraser Valley, the work of volunteers might just warm your heart.

A Chilliwack senior came up with a sweet idea to spread some cheer in her community this Christmas season.

“It was just to give people something to smile about," said Nancy Guitar, 74, who devised a plan for a big cupcake giveaway while sharing the tasty treat with a friend.

“We’re eating a cupcake and I said, ‘You know what I’d love to do? Make a cupcake for everybody in Chilliwack.’”

Knowing that wouldn’t be possible, she wondered about creating a day where everyone could share a cupcake. So she posted the idea on social media.

“People just jumped on board and then it just went from there,” she explained.

One of the people who stepped up to help was Chilliwack resident Kat Lane.

“I came across this post on Facebook, and I just thought it was such a lovely, just simple thing to do and I just want to be a part of it,” said Lane.

“Times are tough right now and it’s just nice to do something to give back,” she added.

Hailey Perechy also decided to help.

“Who doesn’t want to spread some joy?” she said.

Perechy, who loves cupcakes, thought a giveaway was a great idea.

Natasha’s Pies and a local Panago Pizza location offered their kitchens for baking. Other businesses made donations. The United Way kicked in some cash for cupcakes as well.

And then volunteers went to work.

They made 850 cupcakes in total, but more than 1,000 cupcakes are expected to be handed out Friday, with numerous non-profit organizations being receipients.

Chilliwack residents were also encouraged to bring baked goods to family and friends and post their experience on social media.

Guitar hopes the cupcake giveaway will become an annual way to spread some cheer in her community.