In the hours after a deadly mosque attack that left dozens dead in New Zealand, B.C. politicians condemned the shooting as an act of hate.

Premier John Horgan said flags would be lowered at the legislature Friday to mark the loss, and offered his support and sympathies.

In a written statement, Horgan wrote that the rise of extremist violence is disturbing.

"To murder in a place of worship is a deep violation. People around the world feel less safe in their communities today, and that is something we cannot accept," he wrote.

"Islamophobia and white supremacy are being spread by cowardly people for political gains and that cannot be tolerated."

Horgan wrote that hate can only be stopped by love and compassion.

"We often feel powerless in moments like these, but we must stand up," he said.

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the federal NDP who was recently elected as MP for Burnaby South, called the news devastating in a message posted online.

"My heart goes out to the families of the murdered and all those impacted by this act of terror. Islamophobia kills – and has no place anywhere in the world," he wrote.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart posted a message to his Christchurch counterpart on Twitter offering his deepest condolences.

"The terrorist attack in New Zealand breaks my heart and must be called out for what it is: Islamophobia stoked by unchecked white supremacism," he wrote.

In a post on Facebook, Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart wrote: "Where does the hatred come from? What makes a white man from Australia think he has more right to live in New Zealand than someone else? What causes that level of vicious, angry loathing?"

Stewart posted a photo of flowers left at the Masjid Alhidayah and Islamic Cultural Centre saying he was "so heartbroken."

Heartbroken by the devastating news of deadly shootings at two mosques in New Zealand.



