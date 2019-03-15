As the sun rose outside the Jamia Masjid Mosque in Metro Vancouver Friday morning, those inside felt a collective sense of grief as they prayed together for the first time since the deadly terror attacks in New Zealand.

Many expressed feelings of sadness and fear as they learned the death toll early Friday morning.

"This is really horrible. People are afraid. People are angry," Abdu Al Jarsha told CTV News as the prayer service finished. "We are short of words right now on what happened."

The Jamia Masjid Mosque has served as a centre point for grief in Vancouver after a terror attack once before. Hundreds of people held a solemn vigil outside the mosque on West 8th Ave. in January 2017, showing support for the Muslim community after six men were shot and killed while worshipping in a Quebec City Mosque.

In the days following the 2017 attack there was an increased police presence at some Mosques in Metro Vancouver.

Vancouver Police say there is no information to link the attacks in New Zealand with Vancouver in any way, but they are doing what they can it support the local Muslim community.

“We will remain in close communication with community leaders to ensure the community feels safe and supported,” Vancouver police said in an email to CTV News.

The department noted Canada’s threat level has not changed and remains at "medium."

This is what worshipper Abdu Al Jarsha wanted to share with Canadians as he left morning prayer service at his Vancouver Mosque. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/7LUnllDiPs — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) March 15, 2019

At some Metro Vancouver Mosques, flowers have been left to signify the lives lost in New Zealand.

Badre Hassani, who was praying at the Jamia Masjid Mosque Friday morning, said despite the attacks, he is still feeling safe.

"Something like this could happen anywhere," Hassani said. "I am not concerned at all. I am sad."

Abdu Al Jarsha is hoping he will once again see Canadians rally together, to denounce hate.

"We can condemn it with the strongest words. This is an invitation right now for everyone to stand together against terrorism, against bigotry, racism, prejudice."