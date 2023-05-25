A dangerous situation: Why truckers are worried about encampments at B.C. rest stops

Truckers say provincial rest stops turned make-shift RV parks and encampments are creating a safety hazard for drivers in B.C.

By law, commercial truckers can’t drive more than 13 hours a day. And beginning this summer, a new enforcement tool will ensure compliance.

“On August 1, we’re moving to a new system where all of that timing will be tracked electronically,” said Dave Earle, president of the B.C. Trucking Association.

But with increased congestion on highways, there’s more chance than ever that truckers will run into delays and need to use rest stops.

“What drivers are telling us is they are frustrated. They’re trying to find a place to get off the road, they’re trying to find that place to sleep, and particularly at night – they just can’t get into these facilities,” Earle explained.

That’s because the parking lots, at places like the Bradner Rest Stop, are often filled by people living in RVs or other vehicles, even though longer-term camping is not permitted.

“If (truck drivers) have nowhere to stop, literally nowhere to stop, you’re forcing them to break the law and you’re forcing them to work outside in a dangerous situation where they’re fatigued,” Earle said.

Camper Brian Young said there are about 90 full-time campers at the Bradner stop.

Young has been there for about two years, living in an RV with his wife.

“We have nowhere else to go. We have to park somewhere,” the 58-year-old said.

Young lost his job and even though his wife works almost full-time, they can’t afford an apartment.

“My father was a trucker all his life so I understand the trucks. I agree with them, but nowadays, it’s hard,” Young said.

He thinks the province should clean up the Lonzo Camp, which used to be a rest stop in Abbotsford and is also on provincially owned land. The property is now an entrenched homeless camp with dilapidated RV’s and burned-out trailers. It’s considered the most violent camp in the city.

“Clean all that up and put it back as a clean area for truckers… because that’s right off the freeway for them,” he said.

Another camper, Mary, who didn’t want to give her last name, is parked in the lower section of the rest stop where the trucks would usually park.

She’s been there since December.

“I see (the truckers’) concern, but hopefully they can see our concern too. When you don’t have much else other than an RV, what are you suppose to do?” she asked.

The trucking association has raised its concerns with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The ministry, in a statement, said "upgrades to the Bradner Rest Area" are part of its Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program.

“The province continues to work with Ministry of Housing though their outreach program and with local enforcement to keep the current rest area a safe place to temporarily stop and use the facilities,” the statement continues.

According to the ministry, it “has also been working closely with the City of Abbotsford, sharing relevant information, concerns and decisions that relate to the Bradner Rest Area.”

Earle said that while help is needed for those forced to make the rest stop a campground, other campers are there by choice.

“You’ll come in here at night and see some amazing units because they’re choosing to camp here. In our view, that is simply offside,” he said.

He said that the Bradner Rest Area, in particular, is important for truckers to have access to.

“This is the last rest stop before Metro Vancouver. If they can’t stop here, where can they stop?” he said.