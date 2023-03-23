‘We’re not living, we’re just existing’: Roadside rest stop becomes makeshift trailer park for homeless

Weary travellers pulling into roadside rest stops in Abbotsford might be surprised to discover parking lots turned into makeshift trailer parks for those experiencing homelessness.

