VANCOUVER -- A day of doing errands paid off for a B.C. woman who came home and found herself $1 million richer.

Kylee Hunter, of Sechelt, said she'd gone out to do laundry, then stopped at a grocery store.

She decided to buy two lottery tickets, something she occasionally does as a treat for herself.

She scratched the Big 10 ticket after she'd had dinner that night, and said she was shocked at what she saw.

The odds of winning the top prize on a Big 10 Scratch & Win ticket are one in 1.46 million, the B.C. Lottery Corporation said in a news release last week.

Hunter was that one.

After getting past the shock, she said, the Sunshine Coast resident let her son and best friend in on the news.

"They were dumbfounded," she told BCLC.

When asked what she plans to spend her winnings on, Hunter said she hopes to buy a new home. She'll also spend a bit of it celebrating with family and friends.

Hunter's win is one of several announced last week in B.C.

A woman who won $2 million was just a week away from retirement when she found out she'd matched all six numbers in a BC/49 draw.

Another resident of the province won $500,000 recently, and said the extra money meant he could retire early.

A couple scanned their ticket eight times before they really believed they'd won the cash that would help them pay for their dream wedding.

Also announced by BCLC last week was a woman who, like Hunter, planned to put the money towards a home.