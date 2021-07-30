VANCOUVER -- A B.C. man will be retiring a few years earlier than originally planned thanks to a recent lotto win.

Michael Hewlett, who lives in Sorrento, bought his ticket from Matchbox Smoke and Vape Shop in Salmon Arm. When he discovered he'd won $500,000 in the July 13 Lotto Max Extra draw, one thing quickly came to mind.

"My first thought was that I don't have to go to work tomorrow," Hewlett said.

Hewlett actually plans to retire three years earlier than originally planned. His wife has already retired and the pair plan to see more of Canada together.

"We're hoping to purchase a camper trailer," Hewlett said. "I’ve always dreamed about traveling back to Quebec to see my family, and to travel to the East Coast with my wife."

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says more than $22 million in prizes have been redeemed so far this year with prize-winning Extra tickets.

To win the top Extra prize, winners must match all four numbers drawn. Draws are done every Tuesday and Friday.