99 budgies surrendered into B.C. SPCA care amid animal protection probe

The B.C. SPCA is caring for 99 budgies that were surrendered in the midst of an animal protection investigation in West Kelowna – and all of the birds have to be kept in quarantine for 30 days.

Few details about the SPCA's investigation have been shared with the public, but the animal welfare organization said the budgies' guardian was unable to care for them properly, resulting in "numerous health and sanitation issues."

"Our officers provided food, fans and other support while working with the individual to surrender the birds so they could get the ongoing care they need," Eileen Drever, senior protection officer, said in a news release.

The budgies are being kept at a number of different SPCA shelters, but all must be quarantined over concerns about the avian flu – which has already forced the cull of thousands of birds in the province.

Last month, British Columbians were urged to take down their bird-feeders to help prevent the spread of the disease.

The previous guardian of the 99 surrendered budgies is still caring for an undisclosed number of additional birds, according to the SPCA, but officers will be returning to the property next week.

"If we are not satisfied that the required changes have been made, we will be taking more animals into our care," Drever said.

The B.C. SPCA, which is a registry charity that runs on donations, is fundraising to help pay for the seized budgies' care through its website.