911 service not functioning in B.C.'s South-Central Okanagan

A service disruption of unknown origin has left people in B.C.'s South-Central Okanagan unable to dial 911 for help.

E-Comm, which operates the province's biggest 911 call centre, said technicians are working with Telus to determine the cause of the problem and restore service as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, the public has been advised to contact their local police department's non-emergency line for emergency assistance.

"To keep non-emergency lines free for emergency callers, residents of the South-Central Okanagan are asked not to call with non-urgent matters at this time," E-Comm said in a news release.

Situations that warrant an emergency call include any that leave someone's "health, safety or property" in jeopardy, as well as crimes in progress, according to the call centre.

Non-emergency phone numbers for police stations across the province can be found on the E-Comm website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.